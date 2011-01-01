“Cosmos is a Greek word for the order of the universe. It is, in a way, the opposite of Chaos. It implies the deep interconnectedness of all things. It conveys awe for the intricate and subtle way in which the universe is put together.”
- Carl Sagan
Welcome space explorer!
Solar System Scope is a model of Solar System, Night sky and Outer Space in real time, with accurate positions of objects and lots of interesting facts.
:)
We hope you will have as much fun exploring the universe with our app as do we while making it :)
Want to know more about Solar, it's History, Team behind it and all?
Find out more
It's Free thanks to you
Since its beginning in 2011, Solar System Scope did always have a free version you could play with - and we intend to keep it that way!
If you like our model, you can support it in many ways:
Solar System Scope is available on Platforms:
Online Version
You can find the online version (running directly in browser) on top of this page.
Please note that this version runs only on Desktop computers with enabled WebGL.
Checking compatibility:
All OK
Not Supported
PC or Mac required
Desktop Version
This PC and Mac version has greatly improved graphics, works offline, in fullscreen and therefore faster and more accurately. You can download it for USD 9.80$.
By purchasing you help us develop new features!
Get it here
Mobile Version
The mobile version is available for free (with optional in-app purchases) and allows finding constellation directly by pointing your device on the sky.
Merchandise!
We've launched new Solar System Scope: SPACE SHOP - to bring you your own SOLAR SPACE GEAR. Btw by purchasing anything from our SPACE SHOP, you greatly support development of new features for Solar System Scope app!
Get Your Solar Gear Here! >>
Recent Releases
2018 December - App Release
Added Messier Objects Explorer
Improved Night Sky view
Added Milky Way Galaxy
Added More Objects to the Search List
Added Distance Meter
Added More Options
Added Fluent Movement through Cosmos
Added Manual Search for objects
2018 June - Web Release
Added Astronomy Places page
Latest
Major App Update!
We've Released tons of new Features and Views, check them all out in Solar System Scope application